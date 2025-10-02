Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 32,428 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,428 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 8.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.76 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

