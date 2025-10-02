iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SUSA opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $136.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.04 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

