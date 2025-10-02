Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,992,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 747,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 620,049 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 545,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after purchasing an additional 461,936 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

