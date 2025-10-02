Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Public Storage $PSA

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 860.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $290.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $356.92.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 130.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

