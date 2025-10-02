Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,202,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $220,149,000 after acquiring an additional 546,243 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $218.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.