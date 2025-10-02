Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 756,058 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,058 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.59% of PayPal worth $425,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1,461.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6%

PYPL opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

