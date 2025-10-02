BSW Wealth Partners Has $566,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk stock opened at $315.73 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.87.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.