BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after buying an additional 898,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after buying an additional 887,984 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $242.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.17 and a 200 day moving average of $214.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

