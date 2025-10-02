Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.54.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

