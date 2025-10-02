Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $298.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.89 and its 200 day moving average is $254.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.