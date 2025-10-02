SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 519 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 562,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

