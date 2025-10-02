Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 407 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $812.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

