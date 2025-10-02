Tanager Wealth Management LLP Reduces Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,432 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 6.33% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $110,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2,231.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.27 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $50.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.