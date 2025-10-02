Ewa LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Ewa LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $197.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $197.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.