Ewa LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Ewa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $1,909,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.