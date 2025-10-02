Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $221,000 Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,370 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,988 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $112,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.