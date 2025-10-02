McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,906,462 shares of company stock worth $509,427,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $143.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

