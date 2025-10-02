Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Increased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 252,571 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 7.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.17% of Comcast worth $230,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5%

CMCSA opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

