ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $38.32 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.87. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total value of $597,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,738,224.67. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,825,358. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

