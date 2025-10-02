Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stake Lessened by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

