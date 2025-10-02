Truist Financial Corp Has $105.59 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $105,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.18 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

