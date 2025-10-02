Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,387,000 after buying an additional 119,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after buying an additional 498,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 79,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,073,000 after buying an additional 48,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.77. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $144.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

