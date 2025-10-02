Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 193 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,395,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,483,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $270.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $217.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.31.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

