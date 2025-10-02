Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $216,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.6% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 50,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $349.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.