Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50,577 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $59,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

