Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after purchasing an additional 229,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $203.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $204.14. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.