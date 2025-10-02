Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Argus started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.32.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

