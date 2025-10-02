Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1%

EXC stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

