J2 Capital Management Inc Has $6.62 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,853 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after acquiring an additional 789,737 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,639,000 after buying an additional 426,548 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

