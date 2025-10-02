Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.