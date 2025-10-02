J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires 784 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 26,488.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 168,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $152.17 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average of $182.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.