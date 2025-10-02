Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 57.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 123.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,068,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,467 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 907.6% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $149.32 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $156.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,670,904 shares of company stock worth $892,841,241. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

