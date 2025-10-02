Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 287 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.