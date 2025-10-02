UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Has $12.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,038,000 after purchasing an additional 501,304 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105,375.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,446.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 71,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
