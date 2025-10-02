Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $274.86 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.13, a PEG ratio of 115.24 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.