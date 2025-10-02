Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,127 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H World Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 1,280.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in H World Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 157,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.18%.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

H World Group Profile



H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

