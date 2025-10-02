Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 997,619 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 4.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $62,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in TransUnion by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $86,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,783.04. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,309 shares of company stock valued at $836,649 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Read Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TRU opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.