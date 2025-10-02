3,243 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 99,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $280.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

