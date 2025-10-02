Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.15.

Shares of TSLA opened at $459.46 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 265.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

