Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Holdings Reduced by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

