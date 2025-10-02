Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after buying an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,768,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

