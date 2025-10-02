Marks Wealth LLC Invests $48.43 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 430,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,431,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $122.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

