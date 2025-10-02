CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 205 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.08.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $203.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.56. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.