Marks Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 818 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Marriott International accounts for about 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after buying an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marriott International by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $261.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.92. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

