Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

