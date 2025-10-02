Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 46 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $4,244.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,832.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,980.10 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $51.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,850.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,538.21.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

