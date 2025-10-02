iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ewa LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $27,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 10.9%

QUAL opened at $195.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

