eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

