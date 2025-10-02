Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT Position Boosted by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,303,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,494 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 61.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,326,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,496 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,135,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $3,150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 264,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 81,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.42 million, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.