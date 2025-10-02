Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $124.01 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

